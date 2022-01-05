‘Hit that crack’: Shardul Thakur reveals strategy after record-breaking performance at Wanderers

Shardul Thakur emerged as the standout player of Day 2 of the ongoing Johannesburg Test, picking career best figures (7/61) as it ensured India remained firm in the contest despite a low first-inning total. His efforts saw South Africa being bowled out at 229 in their first innings as the hosts took a slender 27-run lead.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The 30-year-old seamer started the day by providing a vital breakthrough to his side in the form of Dean Elgar and since then there was no turning back. He picked three wickets in the opening session and carried forward the momentum to scalp another four in the next.

Also Read | Shardul Thakur breaks multiple records, achieves rare feat to join former England pacer

Talking about the strategy he employed during the course of the South African innings, Thakur said he had spotted a crack on the surface and his aim was to target the particular region, which worked well for the Indian.

"When I started bowling, there was a length somewhere in those 22-yards from where the ball was kicking in (off) and also was staying low a bit. So all I did was to try to hit that spot and hit that crack,” said the bowler after the close of play on Day 2.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thakur stated that the track here in Johannesburg and the one in Centurion offered help to the seamers and all a bowler needs to do is deliver in the right areas, a tactic which he employed on Tuesday.

"See both the venues, even when we played in Centurion and here in Joburg (Johannesburg) at the Wanderers, there is and there was some help in the pitch, so all you had to do is keep coming hard at the batsman and bowl in the right spots, I was trying to do the same," he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This was Thakur's maiden five-wicket haul in Tests. India, on the other hand, have lost two wickets in their second innings but some resistance by senior pair comprising Ajinkya Rahane and Cheteshwar Pujara helped the visitors reach 85/2 at stumps.