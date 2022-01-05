‘Can’t keep this guy off a cricket field’: Virat Kohli discusses tactics with Mohammed Shami from sideline - WATCH

Virat Kohli is not playing in the ongoing Test against South Africa in Johannesburg but that didn't stop the Team India captain from chipping in from the sideline.

In a video available on social media, Kohli can be seen passing insights to Mohammed Shami while the seamer was fielding near the boundary ropes.

The incident was recorded in the 47th over of the South Africa innings as they were batting on 104/4.

Clearly can’t keep this guy off a cricket field pic.twitter.com/vmBiCm9I2k — Sonali (@samtanisonali1) January 4, 2022

Kohli was ruled out of the contest due to a upper back spasm with Hanuma Vihari coming into the side in place of the India captain. KL Rahul filled in the captaincy duties, while Jasprit Bumrah was elevated as the team vice-captain.

Meanwhile, the match is tightly poised after the opening session on Day 3 as India are batting at 188/6. Hanuma Vihari and Shardul Thakur are present at the crease with India currently leading by 161 runs.

After electing to bat first, India posted 202 runs in their first innings with Rahul scoring 50 and Ashwin chipping in with a crucial 46.

South Africa, on the other hand, put 229 in response as Thakur finished with career-best figures of 7/61.

