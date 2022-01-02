IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli eyes huge batting record in Johannesburg; Pujara looks to surpass Dravid, Ponting

Team India will return to action in the second Test of the three-match series against South Africa on January 3. The visitors registered a remarkable 113-run victory in the first Test and will be aiming to secure a historic first Test series win against the Proteas on their soil. The second Test takes place in Wanderers – the venue where India won a closely-fought game in the 2018 Test tour which marked the beginning of the side's stellar run in Test cricket.

While India's pace bowling attack had been key to the side's victory, the form of senior players with the bat has been a cause of concern for the Indian team management. Indian captain Virat Kohli is one of them who had endured a prolonged struggle with the bat in the longest format.

In the Centurion Test, Kohli made a strong start in the first innings but gave his wicket away cheaply after chasing a delivery wide outside the off-stump. Kohli was dismissed similarly in the second innings of the Test.

However, the 33-year-old batter will take the field with renewed determination when the side takes on South Africa in the second match of the series as he aims to shut down his critics. While Kohli's long wait for an international hundred – the last of which came in November 2019 – continues, the Indian Test captain will eye a huge record at Johannesburg.

Most runs in Wanderers

Kohli is currently the second-highest run-scorer (310 runs) among opposition batters in Test matches in Johannesburg. Only New Zealand's John Reid is ahead of Kohli in the list, who has scored 316 runs in two Tests.

Kohli enjoys an impressive record in Johannesburg, having scored one century and two half-centuries in two Test matches at the venue.

Most Test runs in Johannesburg (by opposition)

John Reid (NZ) - 316

Virat Kohli (IND) - 310

Ricky Ponting (AUS) - 263

Rahul Dravid (IND) - 262

Damien Martyn (AUS) - 255

India's no.3 Cheteshwar Pujara, who is also going through a rough patch, isn't very far away from Kohli when it comes to run-scoring at The Wanderers. Pujara has scored 229 runs in two Tests at the venue, with one century and a half-century.