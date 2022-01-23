Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
‘KL Rahul knows his opening slot will be in danger’: Fans slam ‘new era’ as Ruturaj Gaikwad is left out from XI

Fans were disappointed to see star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being overlooked yet another time.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, Rishabh Pant and Ishan Kishan during a practice session(ANI/File Photo)
Published on Jan 23, 2022 02:34 PM IST
Having already lost the series, Team India made some big changes in their playing XI going into the third and final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town. 

A total of four changes were made from the Indian camp as Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar came into the side in place of R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar. 

However, fans were disappointed to see star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being overlooked yet another time, as many took to Twitter to slam KL Rahul and the management. 

Meanwhile, Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in the final ODI. “Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets and want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated, the energy has been great.” 

“We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans. There are few things we need to fix,” said Rahul at the time of toss. 

India had endured a 31-run loss in the first ODI while the KL Rahul-led unit suffered a seven-wicket loss in the second game of the three-match series.

