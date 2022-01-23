‘KL Rahul knows his opening slot will be in danger’: Fans slam ‘new era’ as Ruturaj Gaikwad is left out from XI

Having already lost the series, Team India made some big changes in their playing XI going into the third and final ODI against South Africa in Cape Town.

A total of four changes were made from the Indian camp as Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and Deepak Chahar came into the side in place of R Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

FOLLOW: India vs South Africa 3rd ODI LIVE score updates

However, fans were disappointed to see star opener Ruturaj Gaikwad being overlooked yet another time, as many took to Twitter to slam KL Rahul and the management.

Here are a few reactions

When Rohit will comeback in the home series against West Indies, I don't think Ruturaj will get any chances there too. Such a bad call from the management he should have played this whole series imo. pic.twitter.com/zXnpgOmraj — Akshat (@AkshatOM10) January 23, 2022

4 changes and still no Ruturaj. TBH I don’t want him to play for this mug Indian team — CSK Cheems 💛 (@CheemsCricket) January 23, 2022

Kl Rahul knows that his opening slot will be in danger if he give chance to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Most selfish player i have ever saw😒😒 pic.twitter.com/EBvXeSwnmD — Frozen🥶 (@ein_scofield) January 23, 2022

Lost the series but still can’t play Ruturaj even in a dead rubber. Totally unfair on him. — ‘ (@Ashwin_tweetz) January 23, 2022

#INDvSA #SAvIND



No Ruturaj Gaikwad

KL Rahul still playing as an opener

Deepak Chahar over Siraj



"New Era" pic.twitter.com/RbsurX9kmI — Hemant (@Sportscasmm) January 23, 2022

Meanwhile, Rahul won the toss and elected to bowl in the final ODI. “Looks like a nice wicket, bit sticky I think. We'll try to get some early wickets and want to put up a performance. The boys are motivated, the energy has been great.”

“We have forgotten what has happened in the first two games. We have some plans. There are few things we need to fix,” said Rahul at the time of toss.

India had endured a 31-run loss in the first ODI while the KL Rahul-led unit suffered a seven-wicket loss in the second game of the three-match series.