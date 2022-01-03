IND vs SA: Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch hits new low, records career's first golden duck in Johannesburg Test

Veteran Indian batsman Ajinkya Rahane's lean patch in Test cricket hit a new low on Monday as the former India Test vice-captain registered his career's first ever golden duck during the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg.

It was a back of a length delivery from Duanne Olivier and was well outside the off. Rahane, instead of leaving the ball alone, played at it and fed a thick outside edge to the third slip with Keegan Petersen completing the dismissal. It was Oliver's second consecutive wicket having dismissed Cheteshwar Pujara for 3 off 33 in the previous ball and with it completed 50 dismissals in Test cricket.

The dismissal also implied that Rahane incurred his career's first ever golden duck in Test cricket. He has previously been dismissed for a duck nine other times.

The dismissal also marked a new low for Rahane who now averages 26.90 in his last 34 Test innings, scoring 888 runs which includes only one century, that magnificent 112 against Australia in Melbourne in December 2020. The phase also includes four half-centuries and as many ducks.

Earlier on Sunday, former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar had expressed his concern of the team management continuously backing the former Test vice-captain, explaining that it only means fewer opportunities for Hanuma Vihari and Shreyas Iyer.

"The team management is backing Rahane. India have won the first Test, and Rahane scored 48 runs in the first innings as well. So he might get another shot. But they should also think about Vihari and Shreyas Iyer. The more chances Rahane gets, the fewer chances the other guys will have. So this needs to be discussed," he told ESPNCricinfo.

While Vihari did get his opportunity after Virat Kohli was rested from the second Test owing to a upper back spasm, Iyer was left out of selection owing to stomach bug.

With Rahane having one more opportunity, in the second innings, management might consider Vihari or Iyer for the final Test match of the series in Cape Town.