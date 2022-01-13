IND vs SA: After Bumrah's bouncer-barrage, Dale Steyn suggests unique 'no-ball' rule in Tests to help tailenders

Former South Africa pacer Dale Steyn has suggested an introduction of a new free-hit rule in Test cricket to help the tailenders "survive" the fast bowlers. Steyn gave this suggestion during Day 2 of the third and final Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town.

Steyn said that a free hit should be called when the bowler bowls a front-foot no ball. Currently, this rule only applies in the limited-overs format.

On Wednesday, Jasprit Bumrah had overstepped during his over to South Africa's tailender Duanne Olivier, and proceeded to bowl a bouncer on the delivery, which seemingly prompted Steyn to suggest the rule change.

“Free hit for No Ball in Test Cricket… What you think?” Steyn wrote.

“Will definitely help the bowlers (when batting) survive those extended 7/8 and sometimes 9 ball overs we’ve seen happen before… 6 balls is Hard enough for the tailenders facing a top-class life threatening fast bowler.”

The former South African pacer also complimented Jasprit Bumrah in his next tweet, who registered a five-wicket haul in the innings. Bumrah ended the innings with figures of 5/42.

"Anyway, makes for a interesting discussion. Serious Test Match happening here, well bowled Bumrah for the 5," Steyn said.

Bumrah's dominant bowling performance backed up by a gritty batting performance by Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli helped India recover some lost ground against South Africa on Day 2.

At stumps, India's score read 57/2-- with the visitors extending their lead to 70 runs. Kohli (14*) and Pujara (9*) are currently unbeaten at the crease.