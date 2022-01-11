IND vs SA: An incredible yet unwanted stat around Kohli's six off Rabada in 3rd Test goes viral, sets Twitter on fire

Virat Kohli's six off Kagiso Rabada on Day 1 of the third Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town on Tuesday has emerged as a vital talking point. In the 41st over of the Indian innings, Kohli pulled Rabada for a six to bring India’s first maximum of the match. But as it turns out, an incredible stat emerged on Twitter around the six that people are having a hard time believing.

As per a tweet put out by renowned statistician Mohandas Menon, this was only Kohli's fifth six in Tests in the last three years – since 2019. While Kohli hasn’t scored as big and briskly as he once used to, there has been no shortage of half-centuries.

And yet, there have been hardly any sixes hit from his bat. In fact, Kohli’s five sixes are a stark comparison to the Indian batting trio of Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant, who have cleared the ropes 31, 25 and 18 times respectively.

"A rare six for Virat Kohli in Tests! Today his six at Cape Town is the only fifth in the last three years! During the same period Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have hit 31, 25 & 18 sixes respectively," Menon tweeted.

A rare six for Virat Kohli in Tests!

Today his six at Cape Town is the only fifth in the last three years!

During the same period Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal and Rishabh Pant have hit 31, 25 & 18 sixes respectively!#IndvSA #IndvsSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2022

As a matter of fact, even Umesh Yadav is ahead of his captain Kohli in terms of most sixes hit. In a reply to a tweet from a fan, Menon mentioned that Umesh has smashed 11 sixes and off far lesser deliveries. "Umesh 11 sixes in 155 balls, Kohli 5 in 2568 balls," he tweeted.

Umesh 11 sixes in 155 balls, Kohli 5 in 2568 balls! — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) January 11, 2022

Kohli hits his first six in away test since he top edged to Hazlewood over third man in the Perth test.#Virat #ViratKohli #INDvSA #SAvIND #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/DsPQ4CY9Vn — Vtrakit Cricket (@Vtrakit) January 11, 2022

However, while Kohli has been short of sixes, the India Test captain has had no shortage of boundaries. As per a tweet put out by Menon on November last year, Kohli has hit 936 boundaries in international cricket – the most by any batter – across the last five years. Leading the sixes chart is India’s limited-overs captain Rohit Sharma, with 261 maximums.