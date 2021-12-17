‘I hope he will stand up & deliver’: Sourav Ganguly says star middle-order batter's ‘real test will be in South Africa’

Shreyas Iyer made a rousing start to his Test career, scoring a century in his maiden inning in Kanpur. He then went on to repeat his first inning heroics and followed it up with a match-defining 65-run knock. Although India missed out from winning the match by a wicket, but Iyer made an instant impact in the red-ball format.

Sharing his views on Iyer's top-notch show, BCCI President and former India captain Sourav Ganguly said he is "extremely happy" with what the right-handed batter has achieved but his “real test” will be in South Africa, where the team will play three Tests, starting from December 26.

Ganguly shared his thoughts while speaking to Boria Majumdar on ‘Backstage with Boria’ .

"I think he averages 50 in First Class cricket for a long period of time. I saw his First Class average, he was averaging 52 for a period of 10 years, and you can’t be ordinary to do that. At some stage you need an opportunity to show your talent at the international level," said the BCCI President.

"I am extremely happy that he did well in his first Test, but his real test will come when he goes to South Africa. When he goes to South Africa and England, with the pace and bounce, hopefully he will stand up and deliver," he added.

Shreyas, who made his Test debut in the recently-concluded series against New Zealand, emerged as the second-highest run-getter, fetching 202 runs at an average of over 50. Mayank Agarwal topped the charts with 242 runs and both the batters will look to carry forward the form in the upcoming matches against South Africa.

