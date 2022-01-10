‘In the zone’: BCCI releases teaser of what to expect from captain Virat Kohli in Cape Town - WATCH

As Team India gear up for another stern test in Cape Town, BCCI teased the fans about what they can expect at the Newlands stadium in the third and final Test, which starts from Tuesday. Virat Kohli, who didn't feature in the second match, is all set to make a comeback and the cricket body gave fans a look into the Indian captain preparations for the match.

In a video shared on social media, Kohli can be seen working out in the nets with the coaching staffs, who were seen helping the 33-year-old with throw downs. Kohli can be seen playing some stylish shots in the video, a clip that will lift the Indian captain's confidence ahead of the series-decider.

Kohli has not been in the best of form, scoring 35 and 18 in both the innings of the series opener at Centurion. He has lately failed to convert his starts into big total and it has been over two years since the India captain reached the triple-digit score in any format.

However, the Indian captain brushed aside the concerns and stated it is the important contributions to the team that matters the most.

“I don't look at myself from the lens that the outside world looks at me with. The standards that they are talking about have been set by myself, they are not an utterance from outside,” said Kohli during the pre-match press conference on Monday afternoon.

"I take a lot of pride in wanting to do the best thing for the team and wanting to perform regularly for the team. I have been able to do that for a long period of time."

"As a player and a batsman I have been involved in many important moments for the team over the last calendar year or so. I have been part of very important partnerships when the team needed me and those moments have been crucial for us in many Test matches. I'm at peace with how I am playing," he added