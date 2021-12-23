'Best thing about him is that he provides breakthroughs at crucial times': Zaheer names India's 'game-changing bowler'

Zaheer Khan knows a thing or two about what it's like to bowl in South Africa. The former India left-arm quick has a fine record in the country, having picked up 30 wickets from eight Test matches. His figures of 4/88 in Johannesburg 2013, and 3/36 in Durban 2010 are two of the best bowling spells by an Indian fast bowler in South Africa. And ahead of the first Test between India and South Africa on Sunday, the former India pacer feels the pitches in the country will test the Indian pacers.

"When you are playing in Johannesburg, you have the challenge of adjusting to the altitude (1,753 m). That's one challenge every bowler has to face. The high altitude tests your fitness. Apart from that, fast bowlers really enjoy bowling in SA because there is always something in their pitches for them right through the Test. I am sure our bowlers will relish the challenge," Zaheer told Hindustan Times.

Zaheer had a special mention for Mohammed Shami, whom he called a 'game-changing bowler'. Shami's first tour of South Africa happened to be Zaheer's last, where the former left-arm quick mentored the pacer from Bengal in 2013. Eight years later, Shami has emerged to become a linchpin of India's pace bowling attack. In fact, the last time India toured South Africa, Shami picked up a five-for, finishing with 5/28 and played a crucial role in his team's only win of the Test series.

"Watching his success gives me a great high. His journey has been fantastic; in fact, all Indian pacers have developed into fine bowlers. Shami has got a terrific record and is one of the leaders of the pack. The best part about him is that he provides crucial breakthroughs at crucial times," added Zaheer.

"He is a game-changing bowler. I have always judged myself as well as other bowlers on the ability to prise out 2-3 important wickets in a spell that can potentially change the game. Shami has that ability. Not surprisingly, he is an important part of our world-class pace attack."