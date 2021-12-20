Pujara ‘getting into the groove’ for Test series opener against South Africa

Senior batter Cheteshwar Pujara will be looking to work on his run slump when India take on South Africa in the first Test of the three-match series, starting December 26. India's Test specialist has only been able to muster 849 runs from 17 matches at an average of 27.39, adding to the team's batting misfortunes in the longer format of the game.

The Virat Kohli-led unit is vying for its maiden Test series win in South Africa and Pujara's antics will play a key role in India's performance in the rainbow nation. The 33-year-old Pujara is gearing up for the series opener as he shared a set of pictures, batting in the nets. "Getting into the groove," he wrote.

The three-match Test series between India and South Africa begins from December 26 to 30 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which will be followed by the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15.

The touring contingent has already started honing its skillset as the team had its first full training session on Saturday. Head coach Rahul Dravid was also present during the practice, giving tips to the key batters.

Meanwhile, Pujara has backed the bowlers to deliver in South Africa and help India trump the hosts in their own backyard. He also lauded the Indian team's performance against Australia and England.

"I am sure there is enough time for us to prepare and guys are looking forward to this series. This is the best opportunity for us to win our first series in South Africa. So all of us are looking forward to it," Pujara told the local media in South Africa.

"Our fast bowlers are our strength and I hope that they will be able to utilise these conditions and give us 20 wickets in every Test match. They have been the difference between the two sides whenever we have played abroad.

"If you look at the Australia series, even if you look at the England series, we have done exceptionally well as a bowling unit and I am sure that will be the case even in South Africa," he added.