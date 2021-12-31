IND vs SA: Pujara makes India's Centurion win 'memorable', shakes a leg with teammates 'for first time ever' - VIDEO

Veteran Indian batsman Cheteshwar Pujara on Thursday decided to make Team India's historic win in Centurion even more "memorable" by dancing to a Bollywood tune with his teammates in what was a "first time ever" as claimed by fellow veteran cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa, India took their first step in writing history, by breaching fortress Centurion with a resounding 113-run victory on the final day of the opening Test. Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah picked three wickets each while Ashwin picked the final two wickets in consecutive deliveries after lunch to wrap up the game in style.

Following the win, the Indian team celebrated the historic win by dancing to Bollywood tunes at their hotel with even the hotel staff joining the team celebration.

Ashwin shared a clip of Pujara's dancing video with all the teammates cheering for the veteran batsman. He captioned it, “The customary post match pictures got too boring, hence @cheteshwar_pujara decided to make it memorable by shaking a leg for the first time ever with @mohammedsirajofficial and yours truly. What a win.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Rishabh Pant and Mohammed Shami cut a special cake to celebrate their individual milestones in Test cricket. The young wicketkeeper broke MS Dhoni's record to become the fastest gloveman to 100 dismissals in the format while Shami completed a special double century, of 200 wickets, joining some of the legends of the game in the all-time list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

With the win, Virat Kohli became the first ever Asian captain to lead his side to a Test match victory in Centurion. India previously played twice at the venue. Sachin Tendulkar's valiant 111 went in vain as India suffered an innings defeat in their maiden appearance at the venue in 2010. Eight years later, Kohli's record 153 fell short as India suffered a defeat in the second Test of their 2018 series.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

India will now head to the Wanderers in Johannesburg with the aim to win the series and become the first Indian side to win a Test contest in South Africa.