IND vs SA: Chicken Chettinad, Broccoli soup - Image of Team India's lunch menu on Day 2 of Centurion Test goes viral

As the agonising wait continued for the rain to clear up, a shot from the cameraman showing the Indian cricket team's lunch menu on Day 2 of the Centurion Test has gotten people talking. India, who were 272/3 at stumps on the opening day against South Africa at the SuperSport Park on Sunday, were made to wait to resume their innings, thanks to rain.

Persistent showers meant that the first session was washed out with teams taking early lunch in Centurion. However, during the interval, the cameras caught a display board where India's lunch menu was mentioned. From Chicken Chettinad to Broccoli Soup, it seemed as if although the players could not get some play, they sure did have a ball of a time with what promises to be a sumptuous meal.

The wait continued as the second session was washed out as well. Rain stopped a couple of times during the day, with the officials giving out an official time of inspection. But before the umpires could walk out to monitor what the surface and the outfield was holding up like, rain returned. The covers were back on and the inspection time was pushed back. By 4:30 PM IST, it was bucketing down at the SuperSport Park, dimming any further chances of play.

Rain was always on the horizon for the first Test and although the first day was on the mark with the sun out and not a drop of rain interrupting play, Day 2 (Monday) was a stark contrast. When India resume their innings on 272/3, rest assured, that with almost a day's play lost, there will be a change in tactics. While there was a chance that India could target a total around 450 on the board, given the state of the game, India might fancy scoring anything around 350 and put South Africa in.

