'Don’t want to jinx it': Aakash recalls Jo'burg Test after Parthiv Patel shares crazy India stat on Bumrah's fifer

India is a stat-obsessed nation, especially when it comes to cricket. And old stat resurfaced pertaining to Team India after Jasprit Bumrah picked his seventh five-wicket haul on Wednesday in Cape Town. It went viral with even veteran cricketer Parthiv Patel sharing it. But former cricketer Aakash Chopra warned him against believing such stats, highlighting a similar from the Johannesburg Test where India had lost.

"India has never lost a Test when #Bumrah has got a five for. Looks like this will continue in Cape Town as well. #CricketTwitter #INDvSA," tweeted Parthiv moments after Bumrah's 5 for 42 helped India fold the hosts for 210 in the first innings of the series decider at Newlands.

Bumrah has picked seven five-wicket hauls in his career, his six previous came in - Johannesburg in 2018, Nottingham in 2018 and 2021, Melbourne in 2018, North Sound in 2019, and Kingston in 2019. India won all those Tests. Parthiv feels Cape Town Test will follow the trend as the hosts failed to nullify the first-innings total, let alone take a lead over India.

However, Aakash highlighted that India had never lost a Test where Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane stitched a 100-run partnership, until the Johannesburg Test last week. The two veteran middle-order batters have been involved in six century stands and India won five of those Tests before losing by seven wickets in Johannesburg that helped South Africa level the ongoing three-match series.

"Don’t want to jinx it but India had never lost a Test when Pujara-Rahane had a 100-run partnership too…till the last Test match at Johannesburg," he tweeted.

India have never won a Test in Cape Town in five previous attempts, losing thrice, including one in their previous tour of 2018, and other two ended in a draw.

However, after restricting South Africa with a first-innings deficit and adding to their lead of 70 runs at the end of Day 2 with eight wickets in hand, India have the advantage of breaking the streak and securing their maiden win at the venue.

