‘Bit low on confidence’: Former India player makes bold statement on Virat Kohli's form

Former India cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar made a bold remark on Test captain Virat Kohli, who he feels is "short of confidence". However, the ex-India batter backed Kohli to bounce back, adding it is possible that this could happen in the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town.

Kohli scored 35 and 18 in the series opener at Centurion and did not feature in the following Test in Johannesburg due to back spasm. The India captain lately hasn't been able to fire big, failing to convert the good starts into triple-digit scores. The last century scored by the 33-year-old came over two years ago.

IND vs SA: 'People have started thinking about our line-up before conditions': Kohli names one unit behind Test success

Sharing his thoughts on Kohli's current run, Manjrekar on ESPNcricinfo said: “Virat Kohli is a great batter. He's certainly out of form. It's the first time I have seen - I saw this in the IPL as well - that he's a bit low on confidence which I thought would never happen. That's why they say 'never say never'. We have seen that because he hasn't scored runs, his self-confidence has dipped a bit.”

"But he's a great batter and when he'll score runs, he'll be back in form because he'll keep scoring consistently. It's completely possible that he'll be back in form in this Test," the former India player added.

IND vs SA: 'From postpaid, he has forced himself to become a prepaid connection': Ex-India spinner's hilarious take on Rishabh Pant

Kohli will rejoin action in the middle in the series decider in Cape Town as the three-match series stands tantaisingly poised at 1-1.

India kicked-off the series with an impressive 113-run victory, but the hosts bounced back in almost similar manner, winning the second match by seven wickets.