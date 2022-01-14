IND vs SA, 3rd Test: Getting 30-40 runs in first hour was exactly what we needed, says Mark Boucher

South Africa head coach Mark Boucher said that winning against India was a crucial but memorable one as the team will remember how to win in tough situations.

South Africa defeated India to clinch the three-match series 2-1 here at Newlands in Cape Town on Friday.

India had won the first Test by 113 runs but South Africa registered wins in the second and third Test to clinch the series.

"When you are in the batting change room, the runs feel miles away and when you are in the fielding or bowling change room, then you always feels that runs are never quite enough, so just trying to find a bit of a balance. We knew that the conditions are going to be really tough today, as its extremely hot outside. The mount they bowled in the first innings, played sport as well. So getting through the first hour with the run scale was very important for us," said Boucher in a post-match press conference.

"It just set up the change room, getting 30-40 runs in the first hour was exactly what we needed. We saw this in the second Test as well that when you are start getting 250-60 runs required, it becomes a difficult as a bowling unit to slow the game down. so that's really went according to the plan today. It was a tense day but a day the guys will remember that how to win in tough situations, not in just this Test match but last Test match as well," he added.

The head coach further praised skipper Dean Elgar and Temba Bavuma for leading from the front and clinching the series.

"The team showed great character and fight, but that did not surprise me because Dean Elgar is a captain that leads from the front and Temba Bavuma too. That fight showed in Dean and Temba's batting as well, so the guys will certainly follow that. When you have real fighters like that as leaders, then that will probably be the character of the team as well," said the head coach.

"To come back after losing the first match of the Test series. We competed and won the second Test and now the third Test and now putting these things in perspective, we got to see where the team lies and where the Indian team as well. They are probably the best team, in world Test cricket after beating England in England and Australia in Australia. So, this is one thing that our boys won't take this win for granted," he added.

Needing 41 runs to win after the lunch on day 4, Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma took South Africa over the line with ease on Friday. as a result, India failed to win their maiden test series on South African soil after losing the third match by seven wickets.

