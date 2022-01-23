'He can't be unfit. Doesn't make sense': Aakash Chopra left baffled with IND dropping promising 27-year-old for 3rd ODI

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Sunday was left baffled with India's selection for the third and final ODI against South Africa at Newlands in Cape Town, admitting that he found it hard to believe that the management dropped a promising 27-year-old star after playing him just twice in the series.

India made four changes for the final game - “Suryakumar Yadav, Jayant Yadav, Prasidh Krishna and one more guy (Deepak Chahar) come in. Ashwin, Shardul, Venkatesh Iyer and Bhuvi miss out” - as revealed by captain KL Rahul after winning the toss.

Talking to Star Sports about the selection, Aakash was surprised to see Iyer being dropped after being given the opportunity in two matches where he bowled only once, in the second ODI.

India vs South Africa Live Cricket Score

“One thing that has really surprised me is that Venkatesh Iyer cannot be unfit. I really can't digest this fact. Because that doesn't make sense at all. You played him only twice, handed him the ball only once and then you drop him in the next match. You are once again going with only five bowlers. I'm not 100 per cent with the fact...Iyer has been dropped,” he said.

Iyer was picked to bring balance to the line-up and serve as a sixth-bowling option. But the youngster did not get an opportunity to bowl in the first match with veteran Shikhar Dhawan clarifying that the Paarl conditions were more suited for spinners.

In the second ODI, he bowled for five overs, conceding 28 runs without a wicket. With the bat, he scored 2 and 22 respectively in the two matches.

At Iyer's expense, India added an extra batter to the line-up, picking Suryakumar Yadav, hence going back to five-bowler strategy for the final ODI where the visitors are aiming to deny South Africa a clean sweep.