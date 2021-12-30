'He has forgotten about his third best friend': Ex-India opener highlights 'biggest problem' behind Pujara's lean patch

Indian middle-order line-up in Tests has one of the most formidable batters of the format. But the famed trio have together been going through a lean patch, averaging less than 25 in the last two years and only one century between them. One of them includes Cheteshwar Pujara, who hasn't scored a Test century since his unforgettable 2018/19 tour of Australia, and former Indian opener Aakash Chopra on Thursday pointed out the "biggest problem" behind the veteran's lean patch.

Talking on his YouTube channel on Pujara's batting, Aakash feels that while Pujara has remained patient and defensive in his approach, he has forgotten how to score runs, which is the biggest concern for the No.3 batsman.

"I feel the biggest problem is that Pujara is again not thinking about runs. His best friend is his patience, his second-best friend is his defense and he has started living with these two friends so much that he has forgotten about the third, which is the most important, that is scoring runs," he explained.

He further added that Pujara has been playing with very little intent and has been waiting only for the bad deliveries to score runs.

"He just keeps the bat in the middle with very little intent it seems. It is neither going forward nor back. If he is not trying to play shots, he is waiting for half-volleys, a ball on the legs or a short ball where he can play the cut," he said.

In the first innings, Pujara was dismissed for a rare golden duck, a second in his career, both of which happened in Centurion. However, it was his fourth duck in 2021. In the second innings, he scored a 64-ball 18.

"If you don't get bad balls regularly, which you don't get in Test cricket, then a long time passes without you having scored runs. Then you get the wicket-taking balls and we all talk about why Pujara gets so many wicket-taking balls, it is because the bowlers are not scared that they will be hit for fours and they keep bowling at one spot and they bowl the magic ball," Aakash added.

Pujara's position has already come under the radar with middle-order possibilities in young Shreyas Iyer and Hanuma Vihari beathing down his neck. Aakash wants Pujara to emulate his impressive batting display at Leeds, earelier this summer during the Test series against England.

"That's been the problem with Pujara. The knock he had played in Leeds, that was early Pujara but after that, you are again seeing the Pujara who is not really moving his bat - if the bat doesn't go back, it won't go forward also."