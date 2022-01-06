'He's totally entertaining. Love him to bits': Aakash says IND's Wanderers Test star is perfectly filling Hardik's shoes

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra feels that India's Johannesburg Test star Shardul Thakur is perfectly filling up the role of all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who has long been out of action in Test cricket owing to prolonged back injury.

Shardul single-handedly kept India in the game in the second Test against South Africa after picking seven wickets in the first innings to fold South Africa for 229. Shardul's 7 for 61 is now the best figure by an Indian bowler against South Africa. He then scored a fiery 24-ball 28, laced with five boundaries and a six, to help India finish with 266 in the second innings.

Talking about Shardul's impactful performance in the second Test, Aakash opined on his YouTube channel, "Shardul Thakur is doing what we were expecting from Hardik Pandya, honestly speaking, for a lack of a better example. We were repeatedly looking towards Hardik, that he will bowl and score runs with the bat."

He further explained that while Hardik is a far better batter than Shardul, the latter has shown commitment while scoring runs and is a better bowler than tha former.

"Of course, there is no comparison between Shardul and Hardik's batting. Hardik is way above Shardul in terms of batting but there is commitment, he is scoring runs. Shardul's bowling is much better than Hardik's. Important runs, important wickets and totally entertaining. I love Shardul Thakur to bits," Aakash added.

Hardik last played a Test match for India in the 2018 series in England. Hurt with prolonged back issue, Pandya has been out of action from the tradition format since then and has participated only as a batter in majority of the limited-overs matches for India and IPL franchise Mumbai Indians in 2021. In his absence, India have long searched for a perfectly balanaced squad in the Test line-up for overseas matches, and Shardul's lower-order batting skill has provided some, if not entirely, relief for the management.

"The job Thakur Sahab has done, this is incredible. First, he took seven wickets and after that, the 28 runs he scored off just 24 balls. You might not have realized the importance of those 28 runs yesterday but you will do it today because only 122 are left. If he had not made those 28, then probably 80 and not 122 would have been left. The partnership with Hanuma Vihari would not have been there and India would have been in a huge spot of bother," Aakash said.