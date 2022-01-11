IND vs SA: ‘His game's come forward by leaps and bounds’: Kohli names 'outstanding' player who has filled Jadeja's void

Currently-injured Ravindra Jadeja is absent from the ongoing Tour of South Africa but skipper Virat Kohli has maintained that senior pro R Ashwin is doing the job as he can play the all-rounder's role in all conditions.

While addressing a press conference ahead of the third Test in Cape Town, Kohli stated that Ashwin has filled in the void left by the injured Ravindra Jadeja in an outstanding manner.

"Jadeja's value everyone understands and what he has done for the team, but I think Ash has been playing that role pretty well for us," Kohli said on the eve of the third and final Test in Cape Town.

"Ash knows that his game has come forward by leaps and bounds especially bowling overseas. He understands that himself from Australia onwards."

Ashwin played a stellar knock of 46 from 50 balls and was the team's second-highest scorer, after stand-in skipper KL Rahul's 50, as India managed 202 all out in the first innings of the second Test.

While Ashwin returned wicket-less in the first innings, the off-spinner bagged 1/26 from his 11.4 overs in South Africa's second essay, as the hosts secured a seven-wicket win to restore parity.

"If you look at his batting contribution in the last Test and the way he bowled in the second innings I think that's an outstanding contribution to the team.

"He's in a very comfortable space where he's willing to contribute to the team and he's doing so in the right intention, in the right way," Kohli said, giving full support to the senior player.

The teams, after exchanging blows in the first two matches, head into the final Test level at 1-1. Moreover, 33-year-old Kohli, who missed the Wanderers Test due to an upper back spasm, is fit again.

