'How does he play and miss so many balls without edging?': Aakash suggests 2 ways how IND can dismiss Elgar in 3rd Test

Former Indian cricketer Aakash Chopra on Monday revealed two eays in which India can dismiss South African captain Dean Elgar in the third Test in Cape Town which will begin from January 11 onwards. Elgar was the Man of the Match in South Africa's series-levelling seven-wicket win at the Wanderers last week.

A target as big as 240 was never chased by South Africa at the Wanderers. They had lost each of their last six Test against India and a defeat would end their hopes in the contest against India who had already won the Centurion opener in December. And evening later, the hosts had emerged victoriously with one batsman at the helm, their captain Elgar, who scored a valiant and unbeaten 96 to rescue South Africa.

Facing 188 deliveries across two days, which included suffering two blows - one on his helmet grille and the other on his shoulder- Elgar stood valiantly against the Indian pace attack, soaking it all in and cautiously guiding the hosts towards the series-levelling seven-wicket win. Mighty impressed with his batting, Aakash added him to the list of formidable left-handed openers from the nation who have often troubled bowlers over the years.

"South Africa tend to produce gritty left-hand openers who are not really pleasing to the eye: Kepler Wessels, Graeme Smith, Gary Kirsten - and you can add Dean Elgar to that list," he wrote in ESPNCricinfo.

The veteran cricketer then talked about Elgar's dismissal in the first Test in Centurion - an outside edge to Jasprit Bumrah - and how the bowlers have been trying to emulate that same in vain.

"One must wonder: how does Elgar play and miss so many balls without edging? Well, the secret to his batting is to bring the bat down in a very straight path. That is, the downswing of the bat is in a straight line. That way his bat is never angular and the hands are trying to cover for the sideways movement away from him in the air and off the surface. This method is called playing inside the line. Elgar is so committed to it that he hardly hits the ball into the covers off the front foot," he wrote.

Aakash feels that the bowlers should rather change their line only a bit - to fourth-stump line - and get the ball to move back in.

"That way, the natural variation of the ball holding its line might take the ball closer to the outside edge. Mohammed Shami is best suited to bowling such a line," he suggested.

The second method suggested by Aakash is to trouble Elgar with bouncers from round the stumps although he admitted that the opener is reluctant in taking on such deliveries but is confident that "a mean bouncer is often capable of preventing a batter from committing to playing the next delivery on the front foot."

Aakash however concluded by saying that Indian bowlers need to be patient with Elgar.

"These plans may or may not work in Cape Town but one thing is certain: Elgar will start a new innings as if he hasn't scored a run in the series thus far. Sometimes the best way to wear down such tenacious batters is to meet patience with patience. With Elgar it's about who blinks first."

