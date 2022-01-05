IND vs SA: Injured Virat Kohli takes time out to practice, receives throwdowns from Rahul Dravid ahead of Day 3 – Video

Virat Kohli missed the 2nd Test owing to an upper back spasm but it seems as if the India captain is on his way to a speedy recovery and be fit in time for the third and final Test starting in Cape Town next week. In a positive development for Indian cricket fans, Kohli was seen receiving throwdowns from head coach Rahul Dravid ahead of the start of third day’s play of the Johannesburg Test on Wednesday.

Kohli, who cheering the team on from the dugout, strode out to the ground wearing a bib and did his stretching before taking stance. As Dravid offered him small throwdowns, although Kohli didn’t seem to have a spring in his steps, he played the balls softly and looked at ease, a visual that bodes well for India for the Newlands Test. Kohli had looked fine until the eve of the Jo’burg Test – he even posted pictures of his training – but couldn’t make a fit XI for Monday’s game.

The Johannesburg Test was supposed to be Kohli’s 99th in the format, making the Cape Town match his 100th. However, with India’s most successful Test captain missing out due to a troubled back, his century of Tests is now likely to take place at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium during the India vs Sri Lanka Test next month. The Chinnaswamy has been the home ground to Kohli’s IPL team Royal Challengers Bangalore and provided the crowd is allowed, it would be fitting if Kohli walked out to a loud reception.

Kohli receiving throwdowns from Dravid pic.twitter.com/uY3h8cd8Fj — Benaam Baadshah (@BenaamBaadshah4) January 5, 2022

A back spasm is sudden tightness and pain in back muscles which may occur from the overuse of a muscle or an injury to it. Kohli hasn’t missed too many Tests for India due to injuries, but when he has, it has usually been because of the same. In 2018, Kohli was set for a County stint for Surrey, but his plans of playing in the UK got shelved as a slip disc issue surfaced.