'It's unfounded, creates unnecessary chaos: Gambhir backs 'exceptional' Kohli after Centurion failure, offers key advice

India Test skipper Virat Kohli's similar dismissals in the first Test against South Africa at the SuperSport Park in Centurion last week created quite a discussion over his form amid his 768 days long century drought in international cricket. But former Indian cricketer and his ex-teammate Gautam Gambhir has backed the 33-year-old calling him “exceptional” cricketer before offering him a key piece of advice.

In the first innings, Kohli was well set having faced 94 deliveries, scoring 35 runs before he was dismissed chasing a wide-ish ball from Lungi Ngidi, a delivery that was well down the sixth or seventh stump line. In the second innings, he was dismissed in similar fashion by young Marco Jansen, scoring 18 runs.

Despite the criticism around Kohli's dismissals, Gambhir hit back at them calling it “unnecessary chaos” and feels that the veteran batter only needs to be more patient and leave a lot of deliveries outside the off stump.

“A lot is being said about Virat Kohli's dismissals in the first Test match. I think some of it is unfounded and creates unnecessary chaos. Kohli has been exceptional in his run-making for India, he just needs to leave lot more balls outside the off-stump and buy time,” he wrote in his column for Times of India.

Gambhir also admitted that while he wasn't keen to featuring Ajinkya Rahane in his playing XI for the Centurion opener, his 48 off 130 balls in the first innings of the Test has made his case for the playing XI of the second Test. He backed Cheteshwar Pujara as well.

“I wasn't too keen to play Rahane in the first game. But with decent 48 in the first innings perhaps he would have won himself a place in second Test match too. I'd continue with Cheteshwar Pujara at No. 3.”

India will play their second Test against South Africa in Johannesburg on Monday. The visitors claimed a 1-0 lead against the hosts after a 113-run win in the opener, which made him the first Asian side to win a Test in Centurion.