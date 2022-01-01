'It'll take some time to sink in': Aakash admits to 'awkward realisation' on Kohli after India's ODI squad announcement

Former Indian opener Aakash Chopra on Saturday admitted to an “awkward realisation” on Virat Kohli after India's squad for the impending ODI series against South Africa was announced.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday announced the 18-member squad for the three-match ODI series which is scheduled to begin from January 19. With Rohit Sharma continuing his recovery from the hamstring injury, KL Rahul was named as the captain, despite Kohli being part of the squad, while Jasprit Bumrah was named his deputy.

Aakash, while sharing his thoughts on his YouTube channel on the squad, admitted that he felt “really awkward” seeing no ‘c’, which stands for captaincy, beside Kohli's name on the team list. And while he reminded that Kohli's ODI captaincy removal was announced long back, Aakash felt that not seeing him leading the side in white-ball cricket will take time to sink in.

“I will be very honest with you, there was a small realisation when I was going through the squad announced for the series. There was a no 'c' after Virat Kohli's name and it felt really awkward. Because for years we have seen that happen. Recently in the T20I series we saw that, but then again Kohli wasn't even part of the series. But being part of the team and then there is no 'c' written after his name, it will take some time to sink in. But Virat isn't the captain anymore and we all know that already,” he said.

Kohli had stepped down from T20I captaincy after India's forgettable campaign in 2021 T20 World Cup in the UAE. He was later removed from the ODI captaincy as the selectors did not find it logical to have two different captains for white-ball cricket despite Kohli wanting to lead the side in ODIs and Tests. The 33-year-old remains as the leader in the traditional format.

The ODI series against South Africa will also witness the return of Ravichandran Ashwin for the first time since 2017 while Shikhar Dhawan has been handed an opportunity to once again prove his worth in white-ball cricket. The selectors have also picked a few youngsters for the series - Venkatesh Iyer and Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel will also miss the series owing to their respective injuries and Mohammed Shami has bee rested owing to workload management.