IND vs SA: Jasprit Bumrah has his say on fiery battle with Marco Jansen after getting his wicket in Cape Town

Besides the cricketing aspect pertaining to either side, the on-field battle between Jasprit Bumrah and Marco Jansen has been one for the highlight reels for the entire series with the rivalry reaching its peak following the Indian pacer's death stare on the second afternoon of the third Test after dismissing the South African youngster. However Bumrah played down the rivalry saying that both have moved past it.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The on-field altercation between the two former Mumbai Indians teammates started during the second Test when Jansen hit Bumrah on his body with a bouncer barrage. Bumrah exacted the revenge on Wednesday by breaching his defense with a fullish and angled-in delivery that held its line and rattled against the off stump. There were no words said, but Bumrah's cold stare at Jansen said everything.

Opening up on the rivalry after Day 2's play, Bumrah said that he never had a conservation about it with Jansen and that the battle ended in the last game.

ALSO READ: IND vs SA: Michael Vaughan, Dale Steyn reserve ultimate praise for ‘best in the world’ Jasprit Bumrah

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"I don't remember having any conversation with him even once (in this match). Whatever happened in the last game, it ended there and we have moved forward in life. In this game, I don't remember having a discussion or even eye contact with him. But yeah we are focussing on what our team has to do, the opposition can do whatever they want to do. We are trying to follow our processes and our contributions to get the team to a good position," he said.

Jansen's dismissal was one of his five dismissals in the first innings as Bumrah finished with 5 for 42, which is the best figure by an Indian quick at the Newlands surpassing Sreesanth's 5 for 114 in 2010/11 tour. This was also Bumrah's seventh five-wicket haul in Tests, all of which came away from home.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Bumrah's feat helped India fold South Africa for 210, hence allowing India to take a 13-runs lead.