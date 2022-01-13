IND vs SA: Kagiso Rabada hits new low after string of no-balls, Marco Jansen topples Shaun Pollock to reach top

Despite inflicting crucial blows to India, South Africa pacer Kagiso Rabada found his name featured in an unwanted list. The 26-year-old has overstepped on numerous occasion in the ongoing India-South Test series, which accumulates to over 40 no-balls.

The poor show by Rabada took him top of the charts among the South Africa bowlers to bowl the most number of no-balls in a Test series, involving three or fewer matches. The previous record was held by former South Africa quick Dale Steyn, who had bowled 34 no-balls in 3 Tests against England back in 2004-05, which also was his debut series.

FOLLOW: India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Score Updates

Meanwhile, making most of the opportunity 21-year-old Marco Jansen achieved a new record. The tall seamer has so far accounted for 17 dismissals in the series, which saw him overtook former South Africa captain Shaun Pollock to record for the most number of wickets in debut series.

Pollock had scalped a total of 16 wickets while making his debut for South Africa against England in 1995-96.

Most wickets for SA in debut series (since re-admission)

17 Marco Jansen vs Ind 2021/22 *

16 Shaun Pollock vs Eng 1995/96

14 Vernon Philander vs Aus 2011/12

13 Brian McMillan vs Ind 1992/93

Jansen currently is the second-highest wicket-taker of the series after Rabada, who tops the charts with 19 wickets.

Meanwhile, resuming action from the overnight score of 57/2 on Day 3 of the Cape Town decider, India captain Virat Kohli helped his side reach 130/4 at Lunch. The visitors have extended their lead to 143 runs and Rishabh Pant (51*) and Kohli (28*) will lead the charge for India after the interval.

India lost Cheteshwar Pujara (9) and Ajinkya Rahane (1) earlier in the day.