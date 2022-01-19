‘Will use all that when I captain’: KL draws inspiration from Dhoni-Kohli, reminds ‘I am human, will make mistakes'

Having already led Team India in the longer format, KL Rahul is all set to take charge as the leader now in the limited overs, starting from the three-match ODI series against South Africa in Paarl on Wednesday. Rahul has been appointed as the captain in place of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who missed out from the tour due to a hamstring injury.

Ahead of his maiden appearance as captain, Rahul said that he has played under great captains, taking the names of Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, and the Karnataka cricketer aims to draw inspiration from their leadership. He also admitted that mistakes are bound to happen but is confident about delivering and taking lessons from them.

"I have played under great captains like MS and Virat, so there's so much I've learned from them. I can use all that when I captain more games for my country and I am humanI will make mistakes along the way but I will learn and get better. The ODI series is a fresh start and it is a great opportunity to captain my country," said Rahul in the pre-match press conference on Tuesday afternoon.

The 29-year-old will have Kohli by his side during the match, who himself will look to leave an impact after stepping down from the Test captaincy last week.

Earlier in the tour, Rahul took charge as the captain in the absence of former skipper Kohli, who didn't play the second Test due to a back spasm. However, the 29-year-old failed to build on the tempo from the convincing 113-run win in Centurion and under his captaincy the team endured a tough seven-wicket defeat against in Johannesburg, which was also India's first Test defeat at the venue.

Sharing his thoughts on the defeat, Rahul termed it as “unfortunate”, before adding "there were a lot of learnings, no doubt.”

Meanwhile, Rahul will look to kick-off the limited-over series with a win. He will be leading India's batting charge from the front after already confirming that he'll open the innings.

Talking about how he looks at the opportunity, Rahul said: “I think I take every game as it comes. I am not really someone who gets worried or gets too happy. I stay balanced with the results.”

