IND vs SA: Marco Jansen gets maiden ODI call-up, Anrich Nortje ruled out

Young fast bowler Marco Jansen on Sunday received his maiden ODI call-up as South Africa named a 17-member squad for the three-ODI series against India beginning January 19.

The 21-year-old Jansen, who had snapped five wickets in his maiden Test last week, was picked in the squad led by Temba Bavuma with Keshav Maharaj as his deputy in the white-ball series.

Experienced pacer Anrich Nortje will miss the ODIs as well after being left out of the Tests due to a hip injury.

Also Read | ‘Don’t you think of family when you play overseas leagues?': Ex-PAK player calls Quinton de Kock's retirement a ‘drama’

Wayne Parnell, Sisanda Magala and Zubayr Hamza also retained their spots in the squad which also includes former skipper Quinton de Kock, who retired from Test cricket following the loss in the first Test against India.

"This is a very exciting group and the Selection Panel and I are eager to see what they will produce," CSA Convenor of Selectors, Victor Mpitsang said.

"For many of our players, it does not get bigger than playing against this powerhouse Indian team and this will be the biggest series of their young lives so far.

"We are looking forward to seeing what they bring to the table and wish Temba (Bavuma) and Mark (Boucher) all the best for the series."

The first (January 19) and second ODIs (January 21) will be played at Boland Park, Paarl while the third and final match (January 23) will be held at Newlands, Cape Town.

India on Saturday announced their 18-member squad for the ODI series with KL Rahul named as captain with Rohit Sharma yet to regain full fitness.

Squad: Temba Bavuma (C), Keshav Maharaj (VC), Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Marco Jansen, Janneman Malan, Sisanda Magala, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Lungi Ngidi, Wayne Parnell, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Rassie van der Dussen, Kyle Verreynne

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON