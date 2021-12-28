Home / Cricket / IND vs SA: Mohammed Shami joins 200 club as India turn the screw on South Africa
cricket

IND vs SA: Mohammed Shami joins 200 club as India turn the screw on South Africa

India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side on a Centurion Park wicket that will get harder to bat on.
Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on the Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and India.&nbsp;(ANI)
Mohammed Shami celebrates the dismissal of South Africa's Wiaan Mulder on the Day 3 of the first Test between South Africa and India. (ANI)
Published on Dec 28, 2021 10:14 PM IST
Copy Link
Reuters | , Pretoria

India seamer Mohammed Shami claimed his 200th Test wicket and completed figures of 5-44 as hosts South Africa were bowled out for 197 on the third day of the first Test on Tuesday.  

India reached 16 for one in their second innings at the close, a lead of 146 that already looks imposing for the home side on a Centurion Park wicket that will get harder to bat on.

First-innings centurion KL Rahul (five not out) and night-watchman Shardul Thakur (four) will resume on the fourth day trying to quickly move to a score that allows India to declare and have enough time to bowl the home side out again.

Mayank Agarwal (four) was the only wicket to fall in India's second innings as he edged debutant left-arm seamer Marco Jansen to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock.

Eighteen wickets fell on the third day after no play was possible on Monday due to rain.

Shami led the Indian attack with a superb bowling display, eking out every ounce of assistance from the helpful conditions.

His haul included the wicket of South Africa's top-scorer Temba Bavuma, who had reached 52 when he edged to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

Bavuma put on 72 for the fifth wicket with De Kock (34) before the latter tried to guide a Thakur (2-51) delivery through gully but succeeded only in playing onto his own stumps.

It was a key moment in the game that swung the momentum back in India’s favour and exposed the South African lower order.

All the Indian seamers were among the wickets, Jasprit Bumrah (2-16) weighing in despite rolling his ankle and being forced to leave the field. He returned late on to pick up the last wicket.

Seamer Lungi Ngidi had earlier taken 6-71 as South Africa made light work of bowling India out after the visitors resumed on 272 for three.

Ngidi, who took a career-best 6-39 on debut against India at Centurion in 2018, helped South Africa claim the last seven wickets for the addition of only 55 runs in 15.3 overs.  

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mohammed shami india vs south africa
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, December 28, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out