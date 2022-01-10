IND vs SA: Kohli confirms injured Siraj not match fit for Cape Town Test, provides update on his replacement for decider

India pacer Mohammed Siraj has been ruled out of the third and final Test against South Africa, which starts from Tuesday, captain Virat Kohli confirmed. Siraj pulled his hamstring while bowling during the 1st innings of the Johannesburg Test, and although the 27-year-old did return to bowl in both innings, he appeared far from being 100 percent with a massive drop in speed.

"I do not think Mohammed Siraj is match-ready for the third Test. You cannot risk playing a fast bowler," Kohli said on the eve of the deciding Test.

India are yet to name a replacement for the seamer. India have Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav in their setup, and both will be equally handy at the Newlands track with the red ball.

The seamer sustained the hamstring injury while South Africa were playing their first innings in the previous clash in Johannesburg. After the injury, Siraj was taken off the field but he rejoined after a small gap but failed to maintain the tempo while bowling.

India went on to endure a tough seven-wicket defeat in the match.

Meanwhile, Kohli, who was absent from the second clash, confirmed he will return back to duty in the series decider in Cape Town.

Kohli missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, but was seen toiling hard at the nets with the rest of the team.

"I am absolutely fit," said Kohli about his injury.

Meanwhile, Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series. India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series-opener at Centurion. However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.

with PTI inputs

