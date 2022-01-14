IND vs SA: Petersen, Van der Dussen keep India waiting for history, help South Africa clinch series decider in Cape Town

Keegan Petersen's unwavering 82 was followed by a fifty-run stand between Rassie van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma as South Africa won the third and final game of the Test series by seven wickets in Cape Town, which also sealed the series victory for the Proteas after losing the opener in Centurion.

South Africa had lost the opening match by 113 runs at SuperSport Park in Centurion, but they put that defeat behind with a win over India at the 'Bullring'. Petersen's 72 & 82 in the two innings at the Newlands helped the hosts complete a remarkable comeback and deny India their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow nation.

Resuming their second innings on Day 4, South Africa started off in a cautious manner, with Petersen and Rassie van der Dussen adding a fifty-run stand to inch them closer to the victory. Shardul Thakur removed Petersen in the first session before lunch but van der Dussen and Temba Bavuma steadied the run-chase, leaving the hosts with just 41 runs to chase in the second session.

Van der Dussen (41*) and Bavuma (32*) added finishing touches to help the Proteas camp clinch the series 2-1, extending India's wait to win a Test rubber in South Africa after putting up impressive performances in Australia and England.

Petersen's knock on the fourth day of the Cape Town Test saw the right-handed batter score his third fifty of the series. He ended as the top-scorer of the series with 276 runs in three Tests.

Needing 212 to win the third Test, South Africa openers Aiden Markram and Dean Elgar put up 23 on the previous day before Mohammed Shami entered the wickets column. He got the better of Markram to give India the breakthrough before Petersen entered the scene.

Petersen joined Proteas skipper Elgar in the middle as the two helped South Africa go past 100. The partnership was broken by Jasprit Bumrah, who removed Elgar to reduce South Africa to 101/2. The Proteas ended the day on 171 for three, with Petersen firm at the crease on 48 not out.

Earlier, Rishabh Pant headlined the Indian innings with his fourth Test ton. The 24-year-old Pant scored an unbeaten ton as India was bundled out for 198 in the second innings, setting South Africa a target of 212. For South Africa, Marco Jansen returned with four wickets while Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi plucked three each.

