'Put pressure on opposition, open with him': Manjrekar has unique playing XI suggestion, picks his IND team for 1st ODI

Former Indian cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar has a unique suggestion pertaining to the playing XI for stand-in skipper KL Rahul for the ODI series opener against South Africa on January 19 in Paarl.

Manjrekar, in conversation with ESPNCricinfo, has backed all-rounder Venkatesh Iyer to open the innings alongside the skipper in a bid to put pressure on the opposition. Manjrekar feels that there is something special about Iyer when he opens the innings, adding that India can opt to rest veteran batter Shikhar Dhawan for the series opener.

“My main obsession was fitting in the sixth-bowling option and that's where Venkatesh Iyer comes into my plan. And if he is in the team you might as well open with him because there is something special about him when he opens the innings. Just to put pressure on the opposition. You can rest Shikhar Dhawan for maybe this match. So Iyer and Rahul open,” he said.

Manjrekar then picked his playing XI for the series opener, placing Suryakumar Yadav at No.4 followed by Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant.

The veteran cricketer also picked Jayant Yadav as the second spinner to Yuzvendra Chahal ahead of the experienced R Ashwin. Yadav has so far featured in only ODI match in his career, back in 2016 against New Zealand. Manjrekar also picked six bowling options with Deepak Chahar picked ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar.

Manjrekar's predicted XI for Paarl opener: V Iyer, KL Rahul (c), Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Jayant Yadav, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah.

This will be the first time India and South Africa will face each other in an ODI series since that 2018 tour where the visiting Indian side had scripted a memorable 5-1 series win in the six-match contest.