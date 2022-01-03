Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'We saw the value of that in Rahul's 100': Dravid not 'worried' about senior batter's poor run
India coach Rahul Dravid when asked about the same in the pre-match conference ahead of the second Test, which starts from Monday, backed the player, stating batting in these conditions are not as easy it looks.
Published on Jan 03, 2022
India's Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara has not been in the best of form, something that has led to massive criticism against the middle-order batter. He was dismissed on a golden duck in the first innings of the opening Test at Centurion, which India won by 113 runs, and failed to pile a big score in the second despite spending a substantial amount of time in the middle. 

India coach Rahul Dravid when asked about the same in the pre-match conference ahead of the second Test, which starts from Monday, backed the player, stating batting in these conditions are not as easy it looks. 

"It's not a question about being worried. It's about recognising as a batsman that, look, (as) a middle-order player, it is sometimes tough to bat and is not easy to bat in these conditions. But when you do get set, it's really nice if one of your top 3 or top 4 can convert that to a big score," said Dravid. 

"We saw the value of that in Rahul's 100," he added. 

The coach also backed Pujara's past performances and hoped that the batter can convert his start into a big score. 

"You know if that happens, it really sets you up very well as a team and it would be great if Pujara can do that. We know when he does that, a lot of times India wins those games or we put ourselves in really good positions", said Dravid.

India, who are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa, are currently 1-0 ahead in the three-match series.   

