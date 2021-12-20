‘Quality practice & good intensity’: Dravid peps up Kohli & co ahead of ‘intense net session’, BCCI shares video - WATCH

The BCCI gave fans a look at India's training session ahead of the three-match Test series against South Africa, which starts from December 26.

In the video, coach Rahul Dravid can be seen delivering some pep talk to his unit. “The next three days are really going to be important in terms of our preparation and getting ourselves right for the first Test match,” the coach can be heard saying in the two-minute long clip available on bcci.tv.

“Quality practice and good intensity,” he added.

Giving more insights on the training session, team's batting coach Vikram Rathour said: “It was a center wicket practice session and fortunately for us it was a fresh wicket with overcast conditions. Pretty challenging for the batters. The way they went about it, extremely happy.”

Here is the video:

Meanwhile, Shreyas Iyer, who made a brilliant start to his Test career said that the track was delight for the bowlers. He added that the surface had some grass and good bounce.

The Virat Kohli-led unit is vying for its maiden Test series win in South Africa. The three-match Test series between India and South Africa begins from December 26 to 30 at SuperSport Park in Centurion, which will be followed by the second Test at Wanderers in Johannesburg from January 3 to 7 and the third Test at Newlands in Cape Town from January 11 to 15.

