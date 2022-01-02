'It's hard, we're playing four seamers': Rahul Dravid highlights area Team India 'need to get better at'

Virat Kohli-led Team India kicked-off the South Africa tour on an emphatic note, winning the first Test at Centurion by 113 runs. However, there is one area that the unit need to look at is their over-rate.

Following the conclusion of the Test, India were docked one point from their World Test Championship (WTC) points after they failed to meet the required over-rate.

The team were an over short and as per standard ICC rules a team loses a point each for every over they are short. In addition the players were also docked 20 percent of their match fee.

Addressing the same, India coach Rahul Dravid said that it is difficult to assess where the team is consuming more time, citing injuries and wicket change possible reasons for the delay. However, he mentioned that the team need to work on it, adding problems like slow over-rate can occur while playing overseas Test, adding the bowling attack primarily revolves around the seamers as compared to spinners at home.

“ICC are trying various things. They've tried fines, which doesn't seem to work. They're trying hard, too. Difficult to predict sometime where we lose time, like injuries, wicket change etc. We need to get better at managing time,” said Dravid.

“Rules are the same for everyone. It's hard, we're playing four seamers. It's an area we need to get better at. Disappointing to lose points. Would be disappointing to miss out because of that. Not a problem in India need to look at it overseas,” the coach added.

This is not the first time India lost WTC points due to slow over-rate. India were docked two points in August last year for the same in the Nottingham Test. The points lost can eventually prove to be crucial in the run to WTC final, which will be played next year.

