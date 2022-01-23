IND vs SA: Rassie van der Dussen joins AB de Villiers, Javed Miandad in incredible series record against India

Rassie van der Dussen scored an important half-century (52) during the third and final ODI of the series against India in Cape Town. Rassie came at a time when South Africa needed a partnership in the middle, and he steered the Proteas out of trouble by forging a 144-run stand with centurion Quinton de Kock.

Rassie, who had been unbeaten in the series so far, was finally dismissed by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal in the final ODI. In a bid to up the ante after the dismissal of de Kock, Rassie was caught at mid-wicket by Shreyas Iyer. Having scored a century in the first match of the series and following it with an unbeaten 37 in the 288-run chase in the second, the South African batter ended with a series average of 218.

This is the third-best series average by a cricketer against India in an ODI series. Van der Dussen's average remained only behind fellow South African AB de Villiers and Pakistan's Javed Miandad.

Here's the list of highest series averages in an ODI series against India:

AB de Villiers (South Africa) - 241 (3 matches)

Javed Miandad (Pakistan) - Unbeaten in all 4 matches (234 runs)

Rassie van der Dussen (South Africa) - 218 (3 matches)

Joe Root (England) - 216 (3 matches)

Ross Taylor (New Zealand) - 194 (3 matches)

Earlier, India's KL Rahul had won the toss and opted to bowl in the final ODI at Newlands. Having already conceded a series defeat, India made significant changes to the lineup, and Deepak Chahar gave the visitors an early breakthrough with the wicket of Janneman Malan (1). Bavuma was also removed on 8 before Chahar struck again with a crucial wicket of Aiden Markram (16).

The duo of de Kock (124) and van der Dussen, then, frustrated the Indian bowlers to bring the hosts back in the game.

