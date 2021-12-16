'Long way to go': Ravindra Jadeja addresses Test retirement rumours with cryptic post

Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action since the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, which ended in a draw. While the talks were about Ajinkya Rahane, if the former Test vice-captain will retain his place in the playing XI for the second and final Test against New Zealand, BCCI released an injury list ahead of the contest that featured Rahane, Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma. It was informed that the all-rounder had sustained an injury on his right forearm while performing his national duties in Kanpur.

With Jadeja being injured and missing out the South Africa series, reports emerged of the 33-year-old planning to retire from the red-ball format and shifting his focus entirely on the limited-over format.

However, Jadeja is yet to make any official comment on the rumours, but the Saurashtra cricketer sent out a cryptic tweet, signaling he will continue to deliver his services in Tests.

Jadeja on Wednesday evening tweeted a photo of him in all-whites and wrote: “Long way to go”.

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led Team India departed for South Africa on Thursday morning for a three-match Test and ODI series.

Along with Jadeja, senior player and recently-appointed ODI captain Rohit Sharma were not part of the squad due to respective injuries. The opener batter suffered a hamstring while training as Priyank Panchal was named as his replacement in the Test squad.

