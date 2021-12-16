Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / 'Long way to go': Ravindra Jadeja addresses Test retirement rumours with cryptic post
cricket

'Long way to go': Ravindra Jadeja addresses Test retirement rumours with cryptic post

With Ravindra Jadeja being injured and missing out the South Africa series, reports emerged of the 33-year-old planning to retire from the red-ball format and shifting his focus entirely on the limited-over format.
India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja (Getty Images)
Published on Dec 16, 2021 01:07 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Ravindra Jadeja has been out of action since the Kanpur Test against New Zealand, which ended in a draw. While the talks were about Ajinkya Rahane, if the former Test vice-captain will retain his place in the playing XI for the second and final Test against New Zealand, BCCI released an injury list ahead of the contest that featured Rahane, Jadeja, and Ishant Sharma. It was informed that the all-rounder had sustained an injury on his right forearm while performing his national duties in Kanpur. 

With Jadeja being injured and missing out the South Africa series, reports emerged of the 33-year-old planning to retire from the red-ball format and shifting his focus entirely on the limited-over format. 

However, Jadeja is yet to make any official comment on the rumours, but the Saurashtra cricketer sent out a cryptic tweet, signaling he will continue to deliver his services in Tests. 

Jadeja on Wednesday evening tweeted a photo of him in all-whites and wrote: “Long way to go”.  

RELATED STORIES

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli-led Team India departed for South Africa on Thursday morning for a three-match Test and ODI series. 

Along with Jadeja, senior player and recently-appointed ODI captain Rohit Sharma were not part of the squad due to respective injuries. The opener batter suffered a hamstring while training as Priyank Panchal was named as his replacement in the Test squad.  

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ravindra jadeja
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP