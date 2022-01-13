Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Cricket / 'India's biggest match-winner': Sachin, Sehwag pat Pant for keeping Kohli & Co alive in series decider
'India's biggest match-winner': Sachin, Sehwag pat Pant for keeping Kohli & Co alive in series decider

Rishabh Pant returned unbeaten on 100, as India set a stiff 211-run target for the hosts.
Rishabh Pant celebrates his century during Day 3 of third Test between South Africa and India(ANI)
Updated on Jan 13, 2022 07:46 PM IST
After facing flak over his rash shot selection in Johannesburg, Rishabh Pant took no time to silence his critics. In the ongoing Test in Cape Town, the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored his fourth Test ton and helped India reach 198/10 in their second innings. 

Scoring at a healthy strike-rate, Pant reached the triple-digit figure in a little over 130 balls, before running out of partners. The left-handed batter returned unbeaten on 100, as India set a stiff 212-run target for the hosts. 

Soon after Pant's brilliant knock, several former and active cricketers took to social media to laud the 24-year-old's efforts, who now has centuries in South Africa, England and Australia. 

Meanwhile, Pant's score is also the highest score by an Asian wicketkeeper- batter in South Africa. Former India captain MS Dhoni had scored 90 in a Test match in Centurion during the 2010/11 tour, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara had scored 89 in 2002/03 while Bangladesh's Liton Das had played a knock of 70 at Bloemfontein in 2017/18. 

rishabh pant india vs south africa
