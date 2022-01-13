'India's biggest match-winner': Sachin, Sehwag pat Pant for keeping Kohli & Co alive in series decider
After facing flak over his rash shot selection in Johannesburg, Rishabh Pant took no time to silence his critics. In the ongoing Test in Cape Town, the 24-year-old wicketkeeper-batter scored his fourth Test ton and helped India reach 198/10 in their second innings.
Scoring at a healthy strike-rate, Pant reached the triple-digit figure in a little over 130 balls, before running out of partners. The left-handed batter returned unbeaten on 100, as India set a stiff 212-run target for the hosts.
Soon after Pant's brilliant knock, several former and active cricketers took to social media to laud the 24-year-old's efforts, who now has centuries in South Africa, England and Australia.
Here are a few reactions:
Meanwhile, Pant's score is also the highest score by an Asian wicketkeeper- batter in South Africa. Former India captain MS Dhoni had scored 90 in a Test match in Centurion during the 2010/11 tour, former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara had scored 89 in 2002/03 while Bangladesh's Liton Das had played a knock of 70 at Bloemfontein in 2017/18.