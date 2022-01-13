‘Take care of your bat and it will take care of you’: Pant earns respect from fans for heart-warming gesture - WATCH

Rishabh Pant led India's charge on Day 3 of the third and final Test against South Africa in Cape Town as he went on to slam his fourth ton in the longer format of the game. The left-handed batter scored an unbeaten 100 as India set a challenging 212-run target for the hosts in the series decider.

Pant, who scored runs at a healthy strike-rate, took just 133 deliveries to reach the triple-digit figure.

Pant during his fine knock also won earned massive respect from fans online after his heart-warming gesture.

The incident took place in the first delivery of the 60th over bowled by Duanne Oliver when Pant tried to switch gears in search of big hits and in doing so he lost control of his bat.

The batter did manage to get a connection as the ball flew towards the square-leg region while his bat flew in the other direction.

Soon after the moment, Pant rushed and picked his bat and started patting it before planting a kiss on it.

The moment was appreciated by the fans as many took to social media to laud the gesture by Pant.

Have seen batsman throwing bat in anger...

But look at @RishabhPant17 his bat slipped out of his hand playing a drive..

he picked it up n started kissing it, pampering as if a kid slipped...

That's why He's my favourite player....❤️#Pant #RishabhPant pic.twitter.com/3kCfpwXE2z — Shaheer-Erica Official Fan Page (@ShaRica__LOVER) January 13, 2022

The way Pant respects his bat - it was good to see. pic.twitter.com/VdQ0Cfw0oO — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 13, 2022

Rishabh Pant is Kissing his bat and praying. pic.twitter.com/STJMd1JEA7 — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) January 13, 2022

“𝙏𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪𝙧 𝙗𝙖𝙩 𝙖𝙣𝙙 𝙞𝙩 𝙬𝙞𝙡𝙡 𝙩𝙖𝙠𝙚 𝙘𝙖𝙧𝙚 𝙤𝙛 𝙮𝙤𝙪!”



A top-quality ton from Rishabh Pant. 💯 pic.twitter.com/rTux8U6D6L — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) January 13, 2022

Following the incident Pant asked for new pair of gloves in order to ensure that the bat doesn't slip out of his hand again.