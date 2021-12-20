Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
'A burden has been removed from Virat's head' - Ex-IND wicketkeeper feels SA series will ‘revive Kohli's Test career’

Virat Kohli holds an impressive batting record in the longer-format of the game in South Africa.
India Test captain Virat Kohli (Getty Images )
Updated on Dec 20, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim was happy to see Virat Kohli enjoy the training session as the team gear up for a three-match Test series against South Africa, starting from December 26. 

The former cricketer reacted to the photos and videos released by BCCI on social media, in which Kohli and his unit can be seen having a fun time training together.   

Karim during a discussion on India News noted: "It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli's head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back." 

“If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well,” he added. 

Kohli holds an impressive batting record in the longer-format of the game in South Africa. Batting at an healthy average of 55.80, the 33-year-old has amassed 558 runs in the five matches he has played in the country. The right-handed batter, who has not been able to reach the triple digit mark for a long time will take the upcoming matches as an opportunity to end the century drought. 

