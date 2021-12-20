'A burden has been removed from Virat's head' - Ex-IND wicketkeeper feels SA series will ‘revive Kohli's Test career’

Former India wicket-keeper Saba Karim was happy to see Virat Kohli enjoy the training session as the team gear up for a three-match Test series against South Africa, starting from December 26.

The former cricketer reacted to the photos and videos released by BCCI on social media, in which Kohli and his unit can be seen having a fun time training together.

How did #TeamIndia recharge their batteries ahead of their first training session in Jo'Burg? 🤔



On your marks, get set & Footvolley! ☺️😎👏👌#SAvIND pic.twitter.com/dIyn8y1wtz — BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2021

Getting Test-match ready 👌 👌



🎥 Snippets from #TeamIndia's first practice session ahead of the first #SAvIND Test. pic.twitter.com/QkrdgqP959 — BCCI (@BCCI) December 19, 2021

Karim during a discussion on India News noted: "It seems a burden has been removed from Virat Kohli's head. He can play with an open mind now, he can revive his Test career afresh. The expectation is that he will dish out performances like he was doing two years back."

Also Read | 'Feel Kohli would also believe that': Ex-national selector explains why 'timing is perfect' for Rahul's vice-captaincy

“If he bats with an open mind and approach, he can repeat those performances. I have full belief that the form he has shown in the practice sessions, the same form will be seen in the match as well,” he added.

Kohli holds an impressive batting record in the longer-format of the game in South Africa. Batting at an healthy average of 55.80, the 33-year-old has amassed 558 runs in the five matches he has played in the country. The right-handed batter, who has not been able to reach the triple digit mark for a long time will take the upcoming matches as an opportunity to end the century drought.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON