Tendulkar's wizardry, Sehwag's arrival and Pujara marathon: Top 10 Test innings played by Indian batters in South Africa

The Indian cricket team began the year 2021 on an emphatic note, by winning a historic Test series in Australia, and 11 months later, they have the opportunity to close it on a high when they take on South Africa in the first Test at Centurion starting from the Boxing Day. South Africa has never been a happy hunting ground for India – three wins across seven series glaringly highlight India's struggles – but that doesn't mean that there has been a shortage in individual performances.

In fact, some of Indian cricket's most remarkable individual batting performances have arrived in South Africa. From Kapil Dev's blitzkrieg in 1992 to Rahul Dravid's gritty first Test century in 1997, from Sachin Tendulkar's mastery the same year to Virat Kohli's genius 16 years later, India have produced some thrilling individual batting performances in the rainbow nation, and ahead of the first Test in Centurion, we take a look at the top 10 innings that stand out.

1 Kapil Dev - 129 in Port Elizabeth 1992/93

The first-ever Test series between India and South Africa took place in 1992/93 and although the series ended 1-0 in favour of the hosts, India put on gutsy show. The only Test they lost in the series was the one in which the legendary Kapil Dev displayed one of the best counter-attacking innings of all time. Kapil took the fight to South Africa with an unbelievable knock of 129 laced with 14 fours and a six.

Kapil Dev gives it a swing. (Getty)

India were reduced to 27/5 in the second innings before Kapil unleashed an assault like no other. In modern-day analogy, it was T20 batting at its best. After his score, the next best was 17. And the way those hands came down to tonk the ball in full flow, the thunderous sound still gives goosebumps. Kapil's knock is still regarded as one of India's best efforts in a losing cause overseas.

2 Sachin Tendulkar - 169 in Cape Town 1996/97

By the time 1996/97 came around, Tendulkar had already established himself as the linchpin of India's batting. If his 111 at the Wanderers during the 1992 tour was good enough, his career summary remains incomplete without mentioning the magic he created at Cape Town. In the first innings, India were staring down the barrel at 58/5 when Tendulkar and Mohammad Azharuddin came together to add a solid 222 run partnership in just 40 overs.

Sachin Tendulkar sizzled in Cape Town, 1996. (Getty)

While Azharuddin contributed the major share in that partnership, Tendulkar, with 26 boundaries during a six-hour-long stay, ensured that India avoided the follow-on before. He was the last man out and it needed a spectacular effort in the field to end his stay. Allan Donald was on-driven, Shaun Pollock was cut and Lance Klusener was pulled nonchalantly in a show of exhilarating batting from the great Tendulkar.

3 Mohammad Azharuddin - 115 in Cape Town, 1996/97

Azharuddin's masterful 115 mostly goes unnoticed due to Tendulkar's epic in the Cape Town Test of 1997, but it was the former India captain's unorthodox and attacking approach which caught South Africa off guard.

Mohammad Azharuddin went after Lance Klusener. (Getty)

Against the trio of Donald, Pollock and Klusener, Azharuddin dished out a counter-punching of the highest quality. He was harsh exceptionally on Klusener, bringing out them wristy flicks and slashing cover-drives en route to smashing the all-rounder for 8 boundaries, three of which were on the trot.

4 Rahul Dravid - 148 in Wanderers, 1996/97

The only game India managed to draw on the tour was the third Test at the Wanderers, where a young Rahul Dravid introduced himself to the world with a blazing century. Dravid had missed out on a century on debut at Lord's a few months ago, but it wasn't the case this time around. His whirlwind 148 formed the crux of India's first-innings total of 410. In an innings lasting 541 minutes and 362 balls, Dravid showed maturity as he registere his maiden Test century.

Rahul Dravid scored his maiden Test ton against South Africa, (Getty)

Besides forging a 73-run stand with Sourav Ganguly, Dravid batted spectacularly with the tail as his Karnataka teammates Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble offered decent company. If that wasn't enough to prove the world of a star in the making, Dravid followed it with an 81 in the second innings, an effort that fittingly fetched him the Player of the Match award.

5 Virender Sehwag - 101 at Bloemfontein 2001/02

On his Test debut, batting at No. 6. Virender Sehwag smashed a century for the ages against a South Africa bowling unit comprising Shaun Pollock, Nantie Hayward, Makhaya Ntini, Jacques Kallis and Lance Klusener. Sehwag stitched a 220-run stand with his idol Tendulkar, who top-scored for India with 155.

Virender Sehwag's 101 still stands as one of India's most memorable centuries on Test debut. (Getty)

India lost that match by nine wickets but in Sehwag they found a player for the future. If the naysayers believed that Sehwag was not made for Test cricket, his flawless innings and composure was a testament to a sound temperament. The way he bludgeoned stunning cover drives on a challenging Bloemfontein deck was enough to convince the on-lookers that Sehwag was probably into his 20th Test.

Sourav Ganguly - 51* at Johannesburg, 2006/07

When India toured South Africa in December of 2006, Ganguly found himself at the crossroads of his career. Few months ago, Ganguly was sacked as captain of the Indian team before eventually getting ousted from the Playing XI. But following a fine show in the Ranji Trophy, the former India captain was drafted back into the squad. However, with the test of South Africa waiting, the road to comeback was filled with obstacles and it seemed imminent that the doors would shut on Ganguly once and for all.

Sourav Ganguly pulling Makhaya Ntini for six was a sight to behold. (Getty)

But what happened in the first Test in Johannesburg was the stuff of legends. At 83/3, Ganguly walked out and remained unbeaten till the end, scoring one of the finest fifties of his career. Batting with the tail on the second morning, Ganguly produced the shot of the match when, after ducking to a short ball from Makhaya Ntini, he brought out a rip-roaring pull shot the next ball, sending the ball into the stands. His unbeaten 51 was a huge catalyst in India registering their maiden Test win in South Africa.

VVS Laxman - 96 in Durban 2010/11

The master of the second innings, VVS Laxman played a monumental role in India's only second Test win in South Africa, in the 2nd Test at Durban during the 2010/11 tour. With India attaining a first-innings lead of 74, their second innings appeared in doldrums. Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar were back with the score reading 56/4 before Laxman brought out one of his many epics.

VVS Laxman was India's best hope in second innings. (Getty)

Laxman top-scored for India with 96 forging important alliances with the tail. India were bowled out for 228 but if you take out Laxman's runs, the target set for South Africa would have been a fairly easier one. In the end, South Africa, needing 303 runs to win, were bowled out for 215 with Sreesanth and Zaheer Khan grabbing three wickets each. This knock promises to go down as one of Laxman's all-time best.

Cheteshwar Pujara - 153 in Johannesburg, 2013/14

In his second tour of South Africa, Cheteshwar Pujara stood like a rock for India in the second innings in Johannesburg. Dravid had retired the year before and coming in at No. 3, Pujara did what his predecessor at the position had done for years - solidify the innings and playing a marathon knock. In the second innings, Pujara and Virat Kohli put on over 200 runs for the third wicket, with the former caressing 21 boundaries during a 270-ball knock.

Cheteshwar Pujara was solid as a rock during his knock of 153. (Getty)

Although Pujara had scored three centuries and two double tons prior to this, the fact that he consolidated during his maiden overseas ton gave India the hope of a suitable replacement for Dravid. Cautious of the conditions, Pujara grinded and once the conditions opened up, cut loose. What this hundred meant to him reflected in Pujara's celebration, which was a tad more animated that his usual.

Virat Kohli - 119 in Johannesburg 2013/14

If Pujara had taken Dravid's position, Kohli had immense shoes to fill too, as the India batting star walked out to bat at the famed No. 4 spot, where the great Tendulkar used to bat. And in Kohli's first time batting at No. 4 in Tests post Tendulkar's retirement, he provided everyone a glimpse into the future of Indian cricket with a scintillating 113 in the first innings.

Virat Kohli was on his way to becoming a star in the 2013 series. (Getty)

As the rest of the Indian batters faltered, Kohli held up one end, striking a sublime 119. The next best score after him was Ajinkya Rahane's 47. In one match, India's future No. 3, 4 and 5 would be determined. Kohli followed it with another fine 96 in the second innings, falling just 4 short of becoming one of the rare India batters to have scored a century in both innings of a Test, let alone away from home.

Ajinkya Rahane - 48 in Johannesburg 2017/18

After India were blown away in the first two Tests of the 2017/2018 tour, and it was all about playing for pride in the final match at Johannesburg. Rahane, who was dropped for the first two Tests, returned and produced a classy innings on one of the toughest pitches Test cricket has ever seen. With the ball seaming around, Rahane did not hold back; instead, he went at anything that was wide and swinging away from.

Ajinkya Rahane stunned South Africa with his blazing strokeplay. (Getty)

There were no half-measures; and with India in a spot of bother in the second innings, Rahane's counter-attacking 48 off 68 balls ignited a spark which would revolutionize the brand of cricket India played under Kohli. Rahane's knock rattled the South Africa pacers, with the then 29-year-old signaling the kind of intent that would go on to become synonymous with the current Indian team. Five years ago, Rahane had played a career-defining innings of 96 in a losing cause for India, but here he was, now a pillar of India's middle order, pulling off a surprise.

