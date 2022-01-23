‘He should forget and forgive’: Shoaib Akhtar backs Kohli to bounce back strong, says ‘there are lobbies against him’

Almost two weeks after relinquishing Test captaincy, former Pakistan speedster Shoaib Akhtar has backed Virat Kohli to bounce back stronger. The Rawalpindi Express described the past few months as “tight” for Kohli and believes many lobbies have been formed against the 33-year-old which ultimately led to him stepping down as Team India captain in all the formats one after the other.

Before the start of the T20 World Cup, which was won by Australia last year, Kohli had announced he will be stepping down as the leader in the shortest format. Soon after the conclusion of the World Cup that was a forgettable one for India, Kohli was sacked as the ODI captain just as the team was scheduled to fly for South Africa to play three Tests and the same number of ODIs. After India's 2-1 drubbing against Proteas in Test series, Kohli in an emotional post on social media declared that he is stepping down from the captaincy position in the longest format as well.

CHECK: India's Predicted XI for 3rd vs South Africa

Sharing his thoughts on the turn of events involving Kohli, Akhtar in a chat with India Today said: "It was a tight scenario for Virat. I was in Dubai and I was aware that if he wouldn't have won the T20 World Cup it would have become a big problem for him and it did happen. There are lobbies against him and there are people against him and that is the reason why he stepped down."

"Whoever enjoys the star status, will always face problems but there's nothing to fear about. He just needs to be brave and not be afraid of anything. The whole country loves him, just that these are testing times for him and he needs to come strongly out of it," he added.

Also Read | ‘It’s time to look at somebody else': Gavaskar suggests dropping senior pacer for 3rd ODI, names replacement

Akhtar insisted that the star India batter should keep things simple and make sure he enjoys his game. The former Pakistan pacer also feels that if Kohli gets back in the old groove, which he is renowned for, then he can score another 50 international centuries.

"Now that it has happened, he needs to work hard now and not work too hard. Keep it simple and just play his normal cricket. Captaincy is not an easy job - you have to handle a lot of things and there is a lot of tension that comes with that job. Now that he is off the hook, he just has to make sure that he enjoys his cricket. He is great and he should know that. He just has to enhance his value. He should know that he can't be imprisoned of his own bitterness. He should forget and forgive people and will become an even better human," noted Akhtar.

IND vs SA: India aim to deny South Africa a shot at equaling Pakistan's world record and achieve unique ODI feat

"If he can give good performances in the next five-six months, he will be happy to have quit captaincy and would tell himself that he can score 120 international hundreds. His next 50 centuries will be because of the anger that he has now. And, this anger does not have to be reflected on people but in his batting," added the former Pakistan international.

It has been a torrid time for former India captain Virat Kohli, who has been failing to convert his starts into a big total. The 33-year-old scored a fifty in the first ODI against South Africa in Paarl but failed to open his account in the second at the same venue. With India all set to play their third and final match of the tour, Kohli will look to end the series on a resounding note, something which his fans will also be hoping for.