IND vs SA: Star all-rounder names Mohammed Siraj's replacement for Cape Town finale, picks his playing XI

After missing out the previous clash due to a back spasm, India captain Virat Kohli is set to rejoin the action in the middle in the third Test in Cape Town. The Indian captain confirmed the same in the pre-match press conference earlier in the day.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan feels it will be Hanuma Vihari, who'll be making way for the Indian captain in the playing XI.

Vihari, who went to South Africa with the India A side, failed to impress in the first innings, managing just 20 runs before getting out to Kagiso Rabada. However, the middle-order batter remained firm in the second innings and scored an unbeaten 40 before his side ran out of wickets.

"Yes I am absolutely fit. Siraj is obviously recovering from the niggle, he had from the last game and at present, I do not think he is match ready to take the field," said Kohli during a virtual press conference.

"We cannot risk a guy who is not fit because we know how important is that a little niggle opening and extending into an injury could be for the team. Yes Siraj is not up to the mark but I am absolutely fit," he added.

Pathan also named a replacement for Mohammed Siraj, who has been ruled out of the contest due to an injury he sustained in Johannesburg. The World Cup-winner feels Umesh Yadav should be given a chance in the eleven ahead of Ishant Sharma.

I will go with Umesh Yadav in place of injured Siraj. And also with Virat coming in unfortunately vihari will miss out in my playing11. What’s your 11 guys?? #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) January 10, 2022

India, who are chasing their maiden Test series win in South Africa, kicked-off the tour on a perfect note, but endured a tough seven-wicket defeat in the second match in Johannesburg.

The series stands level at 1-1 and there is everything to play for in the series decider.

