Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cricket / IND vs SA: Team India lands in South Africa for Test series
cricket

IND vs SA: Team India lands in South Africa for Test series

The Kohli-led Test side had departed from Mumbai for the tour that includes three Tests followed by as many ODIs.
Team India lands in South Africa for Test series(Twitter/BCCI )
Published on Dec 16, 2021 06:26 PM IST
PTI | , Johannesburg

The Indian cricket team, led by skipper Virat Kohli, landed in Johannesburg on Thursday for the three-match Test series against South Africa, beginning on the Boxing Day at Centurion. 

"Touchdown South Africa," the BCCI tweeted from its official Twitter handle along with pictures of team members, including Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara, Shardul Thakur and Shreyas Iyer among others.  

The Kohli-led Test side had departed from Mumbai for the tour that includes three Tests followed by as many ODIs.

Star opener and newly-appointed white ball captain Rohit Sharma has been ruled out of the Test series against South Africa after sustaining a left hamstring injury during a training session in Mumbai.

RELATED STORIES

He was replaced by talented Gujarat opener Priyank Panchal.

While the series opener will be hosted by Centurion, the other two Tests will be played at Johannesburg and Cape Town respectively. 

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
india vs south africa
TRENDING TOPICS
Omicron Cases
Vijay Diwas
Horoscope Today
Parliament Winter Session Live
Spider-Man No Way Home Review
Victory Day
Ashes 2021, Australia vs England 2nd Test
India Covid Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP