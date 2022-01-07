‘That could have made significant difference’: Dravid highlights area that ‘needs improvement’ after Johannesburg defeat

After kicking-off the South Africa tour with an impressive win at Centurion, Team India were handed a reality check by Dean Elgar-led Proteas unit, who bounced back to go level in Johannesburg. Leading the side from front, Elgar played an unbeaten knock of 96 runs in the second innings as South Africa thrashed India by seven wickets at the Wanderers. With the win, the three-match Test series stands interestingly poised at 1-1 and the focus will now shift to Cape Town, where both the units will meet on January 11 for the final Test.

After the defeat India's head coach Rahul Dravid pointed out the area of concern for the side. Dravid noted it was batting that let the team down, echoing similar views as that of the stand-in captain KL Rahul, who also felt this was the reason behind India's drubbing in Johannesburg.

Dravid stated that it was India's below-par first innings total of 202 that took the game away from their hand. The coach noted that India were at least 70 runs short, which eventually turned out to be difference in deciding the outcome of the contest.

“The wickets in the first two Tests have been a little challenging, I will give that to the batsmen. But we pride ourselves on wanting to do better and the batting unit certainly can look to maybe seize a few key moments and when we get those partnerships, maybe make them a little bit longer," said Dravid at the post-match press conference.

"We could have probably got 60-70 runs more in that first innings. Probably that could have made a significant difference to this game and we would like to bat a bit better and need to keep improving," he added.

While Dravid didn't name anyone, he highlighted batters failing to convert their start into a bigger total. Stand-in captain Rahul scored 50 in the first innings, while Cheteshwar Pujara and Ajinkya Rahane also were dismissed soon after getting to their respective half-centuries in the second innings.

“May be some of the guys who got starts could have converted into hundreds and that was difference in the first Test as we had Rahul in the first game, who had got hundred for us and we ended up on the winning side.”

"In the second game they had someone (Dean Elgar) scoring 96 and they ended up on winning side," he added.