IND vs SA: 'The faster he learns the better it is' - Gautam Gambhir rates KL Rahul's captaincy in Johannesburg Test

Former Indian cricketer Gautam Gambhir gave his verdict on KL Rahul's captaincy in the second Test against South Africa at the Wanderers in Johannesburg earlier this week.

Regular captain Virat Kohli incurred an upper back spasm on the morning of the second Test and hence Rahul was handed the responsibility of leading the side as India aimed for their maiden Test series win in the Rainbow Nation. However the visitors lost by seven wickets as the hosts levelled the series 1-1.

Looking back at the match, Gambhir, in conversation with Star Sports after the defeat, admitted that India missed Kohli the batsman, despite his present form, and the skipper

“We definitely missed Virat Kohli the batsman. Steve Smith, Joe Root, Kane Williamson, Rohit Sharma, these are the type of batters you miss. And it is difficult to find their replacement, no matter what form they are in, because the expectation remains that they will score those big runs. But Kohli the captain, we missed him as well because he is so experienced and things turn simpler for experienced captains because they have been around for long,” he said.

Talking about Rahul's captaincy, he feels that the longer he gets these opportunities the better he will learn, but he needs to do it fast. He also advised him to be more aggressive as a captain, not by his attitude, but with his field placement, citing an example form the second Test.

“But KL Rahul, the more time he spends, the better he will learn, but the faster he learns the better it is. This is not like ODI or T20I captaincy, which is far easier because you don't have to focus much on field placements. In Test cricket you need to buy the wickets, sometimes even gamble with your choices. Like in the case of Bavuma, had he placed three slips instead of keeping one at the cover and tempt him into playing the drive maybe there could have been an opportunity for caught behind. But he kept a deep point which was a defensive mindset and it is something that he should be told about. You need to be an aggressive captain, not by attitude, but with your field placements,” he explained.

Kohli will be back as the Test captain for the Cape Town tie, but Rahul, is likely to get more opportunities in the future.

He will also lead the ODI side in the three-match series against South Africa which will begin from January 19 onwards.

