IND vs SA: 'Their batting is pretty vulnerable' - Karthik predicts Test series winner, says he'd place his money on them

Indian cricketer Dinesh Karthik expects India to beat South Africa comfortably in their upcoming series. After beating New Zealand 1-0 in the two-match Test series at home, Team India will now travel to the home of the Proteas for their next assignment. The tour consisting of three Tests and as many ODI will begin with the first Test on December 26.

Karthik made this statement days a day after Virat Kohli's side thrashed the Black Caps by a whopping 372 runs at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Wicketkeeper-batter Karthik backed his claim by saying that despite SA having a potent bowling attack, it's their batting that is well and truly vulnerable.

"Absolutely, this is the best chance for India to take on SA and probably go on to win it. And win it pretty comfortably. And I say that because a) India has a potent fast bowling lineup and a very capable batting lineup as well. b) South Africa's batting is pretty vulnerable. Though with Rabada, Nortje and a few others, their bowling department is excellent." Karthik explained.

Adding further to his point, right-hander Karthik said at this stage, he'd place all his money on the new No.1 Test side in the world.

"When it comes to their batting, they're very dependent on one or two players to fire. Rest of them don't have that kind of experience or wherewithal to handle a bowling lineup like India. So I would definitely have my money on India at this stage," concluded Karthik.

The challenge, however, will be stiff as South African pitches are seam-friendly that possess a great of true bounce. Playing shots is not easy and with the likes of Rabada and Nortje in the ranks, Indian batters will not have it easy. Moreover, the last time India toured the African nation, back in 2017-18, they suffered a 2-1 defeat in a three-Test series.

